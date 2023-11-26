Agatha: Darkhold Diaries featurette gives fans first look at upcoming episodes

WandaVision’s new spin-off series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries recently gave fans their first look at its upcoming episodes.

Though it came out almost three years ago, Marvel‘s most unique mini series WandaVision is still holding strong in fans’ minds.

The series followed Wanda Maximoff after the events of Avengers: Endgame and chronicled her grief at losing Vision at the hands of Thanos, which manifested into her taking a small town hostage.

WandaVision was a massive cultural success, which spawned a spin-off series with the show’s second leading witch Agatha Harkness. And now fans just got their first look at Agatha’s new series thanks to a new video.

Agatha’s new series sees her gathering a powerful coven

Thanks to one eagle-eyed Twitter user, a new special featurette was posted which came from the official Blu-ray release for WandaVision.

The one-minute video interviewed some of the crew behind Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, including creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer and lead actress Kathryn Hahn.

Fans could see snippets of the upcoming series including Agatha’s new Westview look, first glimpses of new characters like Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, a member of Agatha’s coven, and new set pieces which make it seem like Agatha will be making it out of Wanda’s prison in New Jersey.

When fans last saw Agatha, Wanda had put her under a spell where she believed she was a human neighbor living in Westview but, as audiences saw during WandaVision’s run, Agatha was much too powerful to lay dorminant forever.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after breaking out of her containment in Westview, New Jersey. She looks to some unlikely allies to join her on her quest to regain her former powers.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to premiere Halloween 2024.

