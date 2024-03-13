WandaVision fans poke fun at spinoff series’ ever-changing titles

WandaVision fans are posting a lot of jokes poking fun at the show’s spin-off series’ constantly changing titles.

Marvel‘s WandaVision is still considered to be one of their best series ever despite premiering over four years ago.

Fans absolutely loved the intricate storyline and colorful cast of characters, especially Kathryn Hahn’s wicked witch next door Agatha Harkness.

Hahn’s character was so popular she was offered her own spinoff series that has seen quite a few title changes since it was first announced, including one just recently, and WandaVision fans can’t help but joke about the entire situation.

WandaVision spinoff gets a new name and new memes

Since the spin-off series was announced in November 2021, at least four different titles have been attached to it.

First, the show was called Agatha: House of Harkness, which was a play on both the character’s last name and the fact that her show will center on the witch building up her own brood of witches.

And then the name was changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, again as a nod to the character’s witch attributes before being changed yet again to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which highlights the dark text that her powers stem from.

However, it was just announced that all of the subtitles used in the past would be dropped altogether so the new name for the series is now just Agatha.

Naturally, WandaVision fans were quick to make fun of the show’s ever-changing titles and even went so far as to use the character’s signature song from the show “Agatha All Along” as part of their jokes.

According to a source with ties to the project, the subtitles considered for the main series name will now be used as episode titles, including the previously unreleased title “Agnes of Westview.”

Agatha is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year and you can read more about the show’s cast and plot here.