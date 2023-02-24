Across the Spider-Verse: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man rumored to appear

Tom Holland is rumored to make a live-action appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated sequel to Into the Spider-Verse.

The past few years have been a big-screen feast for Spidey fans: we saw him fight Thanos in Infinity War, swing through the portals in Endgame, team up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in No Way Home, and Into the Spider-Verse unlocked a whole new world for the web-slinger.

Later this year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will put Miles Morales on a collision course with a lot of variants, including Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

Holland didn’t appear in the first Spider-Verse movie, but according to a new rumor, he may be the sequel’s route into a live-action dimension.

Tom Holland rumored for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

In the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, industry insider Jeff Sneider said Holland may reprise his role as Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse.

He also attributed the movie’s delay from April 2022 to June 2023 to Sony trying to bag Holland. “I heard part of the delay was about getting Tom Holland in that movie and that one of the dimensions that Miles could end up going to is a live-action dimension with Tom Holland,” he said.

Sneider also insisted it was “on the heels” of lots of other rumors, like Holland being set to lead Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and signing a major new deal with Marvel. It’s believed Sony and Marvel reached a new agreement regarding Spider-Man in the MCU, but details haven’t been confirmed.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the Spider-Verse producers who are also working on Silk: Spider Society and Spider-Man: Noir shows for Amazon, hinted at Holland popping up somewhere in the movie.

“Let’s say… anything is possible in the multiverse,” Miller told Empire.

Holland is also set to return in Spider-Man 4. Kevin Feige recently revealed that the script was being written, but it’s unclear what the story will be or if it’ll follow Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into cinemas on June 2, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here. You can also find out more about Spider-Man 4 here.