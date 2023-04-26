The cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have hinted that we might see – or rather hear – Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire make cameos in the latest Spider-film.

It’s not out of the ordinary to see several Spider-people share the same screen. From the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel and Sony haven’t shied away from letting us see the entire Spider-squad fight crime together.

Toby Maguire played the web slinger in his 2002 trilogy movies while Andrew Garfield stepped into the role for the Amazing Spider-Man movies, which, unfortunately, only had two entries. Tom Holland is the latest actor to play a live-action Spider-Man as he took up the role in 2016 for the film Captain America: Civil War. Then, a year later, he got his own trilogy which saw its final entry in 2021. Holland’s last Spider-Man movie dabbled in the multiverse which saw Maguire and Garfield make cameos as their respective cameos.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s predecessor, Into the Spider-Verse, followed teenager Miles Morales as he became Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Due to a collider explosion caused by the movie’s villain, Miles came into contact with Spider-people from across parallel universes including Spider-Ham and Spider-Woman. Together, the Spider-people had to band together to defeat the villain and fix the collider so everyone could get back to their homes.

Since Across the Spider-Verse was announced in 2019, rumors began to swirl around Maguire, Holland, and Garfield potentially making a cameo in the sequel. And now the cast of Spider-Verse have weighed in on the conversation.

Spider-Verse 2 cast tease Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland & Tobey Maguire cameos

Some members of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have commented on Maguire and Garfield’s potential cameos.

During an interview with ExtraTV that took place around Sony’s panel at CinemaCon, Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Issa Rae teased these much anticipated cameos. ExtraTV pressed the group on the subject after speaking with co-director Kemp Powers who mentioned that McGuire, Garfield, and Tom Holland “are all making cameos in the film.”

The cast became coy and deflected the question, which isn’t surprising as Marvel/Sony are notorious for keeping secrets around their superhero movies. Moore started naming cast members already billed on the movie such as Steinfield and Jake Johnson, who appeared in the previous film.

However, Stenfield did give a hint as to seeing Maguire, Garfield, and Holland saying, “There [are] some treats. This wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t some treats.” This isn’t the first time someone attached to Across the Spider-Verse hinted at the trio’s involvement as The Direct debuted a poster made by Sony that parodied Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour poster where you can see all three men alongside the Spider-Verse cast.

How would McGuire, Holland, and Garfield fit into the plot of Across the Spider-Verse?

Across the Spider-Verse will see many iterations of Spider-Man come together, so there’s definitely room for Maguire, Holland, and Garfield.

In the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miguel O’Hara, the alleged antagonist of the film, tells Miles he can’t be a member of the Spider-Society, a collective of Spider-people who protect the multiverse. While denying Miles’ entry, Miguel starts to rant about “Doctor Strange and the little nerd on Earth-19999.”

For those not aware, Miguel is referencing the events that occurred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the final instalment of Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy. In the film, Peter Parker’s identity is revealed and he asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make everyone but his loved ones forget about the reveal. However, the spell becomes corrupted and summons people from other universes who know Spider-Man’s identity.

This leads to villains such as the Green Goblin and Electro to infiltrate the universe looking for Peter. However, the spell also summons multiverse versions of Spider-Man, so McGuire and Garfield both made an appearance in the film as their Spider-Men teamed up with Holland to save the day.

Since Across the Spider-Verse is exploring the idea of multiple Spider-people on a larger scale than No Way Home did, Maguire, Holland, and Garfield could make an appearance as Spider-Men from their own universes. It’s definitely not out of the realm of possibilities and would be so cool to see this trio together again!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd, 2023. While you wait for its premiere, you can check out our coverage of other Marvel movies here.