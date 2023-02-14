MCU Spider-Man 4 is being written according to Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has revealed that the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 is currently being written.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong in its 15th year, and with the extended roadmap revealed late in 2022, there are clearly no signs of slowing down.

Although the attention is currently on Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, the future is always in motion for the comic book movie machine.

For years fans have been worried that Spider-Man, who has been a key player in the greater MCU, could be pulled away from the brand after the conclusion of 2021’s No Way Home, but Kevin Feige revealed that a fourth movie in the franchise is already being penned.

Kevin Feige confirms Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is being written.

There has been an ever-present concern in the web slinger’s fanbase over whether or not Sony will keep playing nice with Marvel Studios and allow them to continue to use the character.

There were months worth of controversy surrounding the topic back in 2019, but things were ultimately smoothed over and a new deal was reached between the two companies.

That worry had started to creep back up across the internet but MCU’s architect doesn’t seem to be worried about that at all.

Marvel Studios Tom Holland could return in a fourth Spider-Man movie.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

This means that fans everywhere can exhale and begin to look forward to the next chapter in the story, wherever that may be.

No Way Home introduced (or reintroduced, in some cases) a number of characters and plotlines that still have loose ends to tie up, and Peter Parker’s fate at the end opens up a whole new world of possibilities for the young hero.