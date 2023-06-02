Tom Holland confirms that Spider-Man 4 is happening

Tom Holland has finally gone on record to say that Spider-Man 4 is in the works, but that the writer’s strike means plans are currently on hold.

There has been speculation, hints, and rumors that Spider-Man 4 is happening, with Tom Holland once again starring.

That isn’t much of a surprise, as the first three of Holland’s Spider-Man movies have been phenomenally successful, with the last entry – No Way Home – grossing nearly $2 billion at the global box office.

Article continues after ad

So a sequel seemed inevitable, and now we have confirmation that Spidey 4 is actually happening from the star himself.

Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4 is in the works

While speaking at the premiere of his new Apple TV show The Crowded Room, Tom Holland was asked about the status of Spider-Man 4, to which he responded that he has been “having meetings” about the next installment.

“I can’t talk about that,” Holland told Variety, before then talking about it, adding: “I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Article continues after ad

The writers strike has meant that pretty much everything in development – and quite a few projects in production – have been put on hold.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Of course” Spider-Man 4 is happening

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said much the same thing to the same outlet the night before, at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are!” Pascal told Variety. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Article continues after ad

You can find everything we’ve written about the various Spider-Movies in development here. While the best of our Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse content can be found below: