PlayStation Spider-Man spotted in new Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Insomniac’s PlayStation Spider-Man has shown up in the new trailer for Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated, variant-stuffed sequel to Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, but if we’re talking about the best Spider-Man movies, Into the Spider-Verse has to be in contention for the top spot.

Released in 2018, it was an eye-popping exercise in world-class animation, brimming with heart and the very essence of the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler, while also bringing Miles Morales stylishly and brilliantly to life on screen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the next movie in a planned trilogy, is broadening the scope of the multiverse – and we can expect some familiar web-heads to appear.

Article continues after ad

PlayStation Spider-Man appears in Across the Spider-Verse trailer

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is another glimpse at the wacky, chaotic adventure ahead for Miles Morales. Towards the end, Miles swings and battles through hundreds, if not thousands of Spider-Men variants.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You could spend a good hour trying to spot them all, but here’s two for you: Insomniac’s Spider-Man from the hit PlayStation 4 (and upcoming PlayStation 5) game, and PS1 era Spider-Man, as beautifully blocky as he should be.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature 240 characters and take place across six universes – so we can expect a few different Spider-People to show up that haven’t been announced thus far.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis reads: “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits cinemas on June 2, 2023. You can find out more here.