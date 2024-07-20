The Boys fans blame “horrible writing” for Season 4’s most shocking death

The Boys fans blame “horrible writing” as the reason behind one of the most shocking deaths in the Season 4 finale.

After eight episodes of dodging a supe killing virus and Homelander’s murderous rampage, The Boys Season 4 ended with some gnarly deaths and a new supe-centric American government.

However, before the show could ride off into its final Season 5 glory, some fans began asking the crew to answer for the most shocking death in the Season 4 finale.

Most viewers believed Victoria Neuman would be spared from the carnage, but Billy Butcher unfortunately took her out.

Some fans were less than thrilled with Victoria being ejected from the story, as one viewer posted on X/Twitter, “A victim of horrible writing. I am so sorry mother #TheBoys.”

Another chimed in, “I think they had nothing much for finale so they killed off her character for shock value and hook. They did not even bother to built it up to the moment. Bad writing for sure.”

And a third fan wrote, “It made no sense for her to side with Homelander; it was completely out of character and the worst mistake she made.”

Victoria Neuman found herself aligning with Homelander and Sister Sage to further her own political gain.

However, as things started going downhill in Season 4 Episode 8, she tried to change sides in order to align her beliefs with The Boys to save her daughter, Zoe.

Unfortunately, her last-minute efforts to get on Butcher’s good side didn’t work out, as his new supe ability allowed him to rip Victoria in half in front of the group.

Zoe was then shipped off to the Red River Institute while Gen V’s Cate and Sam rounded up The Boys to be delivered to a supe prison.

