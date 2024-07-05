The Boys fans convinced this character will die after emotional Season 4 scene

The Boys’ latest episode featured an emotional scene, one that’s convinced some fans the character at the center of it will die soon.

There’s a lot going on in The Boys Season 4 Episode 6, from our first proper introduction to Spider-Man parody Webweaver and the return of Tek Knight to a sinister reveal about Sister Sage’s diabolical plan and a wild Butcher twist.

As for A-Train, The Seven are finally off his back after Ashley agreed to have someone else framed as the Vought leaker. But he’s not done with helping The Boys.

A-Train’s redemption arc started in Season 3 when his brother was paralyzed by the racist cop supe Blue Hawk, and it’s continued to evolve in the latest chapter as Homelander continues on his murderous rampage.

Prime Video A number of fans think A-Train will die soon

In this week’s installment, Kimiko convinces A-Train to run an injured Mother’s Milk to the hospital. When he arrives, dropping MM to safety on a stretcher, he spots a young boy who’s clocked his heroic deed.

The boy smiles in adoration and excitement, seeing one of The Seven’s very rare real saves, giving A-Train a sense of fulfillment he’s likely never experienced before.

Although it’s a heartwarming moment, fans are convinced this can only mean one thing: A-Train’s going to get killed soon.

After all, Homelander killed his mommy/lover Madelyn Stillwell and his bestie Black Noir for deceiving him. So imagine how he’d react if he finds out A-Train’s secretly helping out his enemies.

On the show’s subreddit, a post describes A-Train’s interaction with the boy as “one of the best scenes in the whole series.” But one fan predicted, “He’s totally getting setup for redemption then death right after that.”

“Death indication,” said another, while a third agreed, “For real, when A-Train smiled, I was half-expecting Homelander to show up and laser him.”

Although plenty of others agree A-Train’s death is just around the corner, there are plenty who are hoping it won’t happen.

As said by one fan, “Death flags keep getting bigger and brighter. I don’t want my A-Goat to die.”

Prime Video The Boy sees A-Train as a true hero

A second chimed in, “If he dies because of MM’s dumbass plans and him getting roped into their bullsh*t, it’ll piss me off a little… I’m hoping it’s a subversion.”

“I am so f*cking invested with A-Train’s potential redemption arc. He’s on the right path. And I really hope it won’t involve his death,” added another.

“Hollywood has the nasty tendency to think people can only redeem themselves through the ultimate sacrifice. I really hope the show will avoid that trope.”

And then there are those who don’t think A-Train will die at all, including this person who said, “No, they are building up his redemption arc, I will guarantee he does not die this season.”

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-6 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. You can find out when the next episode drops with our guide to The Boys Season 4’s release schedule.

