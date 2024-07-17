Ahead of The Boys’ Season 4 finale, fans are taking a look at the show’s greatest Homelander twist, and have concluded the show peaked early with it.

That’s because the twist in question is from the end of The Boys‘ first-ever episode from all the way back in 2019. The episode focuses much of its time on other supes, with Butcher claiming that Homelander is the real deal.

That is, of course, a lie he tells Hughie to win him over early on. Fans learn the truth as the episode’s B-plot, which revolves around a Senator attempting to blackmail Madelyn Stillwell, comes to a shocking close with Homelander destroying his plane in mid-air.

It’s a shock that blew fan’s minds when it first aired, and many on Reddit argue the show could never pull off a twist like that again.

“This is the scene that hooked me,” one fan said. “There were audacious leaps in Season 1 that were for more than shock value, and that was the magic formula.”

One fan said, “I thought they would’ve made Homelander into a good guys doing horrible things for Vought and that he would’ve been a tragic villains but man was i wrong.”

“Sequences like this and other season 1 gems (Homelander doing flybys for Translucent, Maeve and the armored car, etc) are missing from the current era of the show,” another fan added. “Often it does not feel like the superheroes are credibly threatening or interesting to engage with.”

It is a massive twist in the context of the show, but the series promises to bring even bigger twists. The Season 4 finale promises a dying Billy Butcher, Homelander beginning his overthrow of the government, and the possible return of Soldier Boy.

