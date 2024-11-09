Yellowstone 1923 is set to debut on Paramount Network very soon

While Yellowstone fans await news of 1923 Season 2, they’ll be able to rewatch the first season on TV via the Paramount Network before the end of the year.

Unlike the flagship series, most of the Yellowstone timeline exists on the Paramount+ streaming service. That includes 1923, the second Yellowstone spinoff to take a step back in Dutton history.

But that’s about to change, as 1923 Season 1 will be airing on the Paramount Network from December 8. It’ll debut following the newest Yellowstone episode that week, a release that marks the prequel’s first cable airing since it premiered on the streaming platform in 2022.

1923 stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, and examines the Duttons and their ranch as they attempt to keep their land while living on the cusp of the Great Depression. While society is evolving through new technology and resources, the Duttons still maintain that the old ways are best.

Co-starring Helen Mirren and Brandon Sklenar, the prequel followed in the footsteps of 1883, examining the history of the Duttons and how their ranch evolved over the generations.

1923 Season 2 is currently underway, though updates are far and few in-between. What is known is that the series is in production, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

In 2023, Yellowstone expanded its own release format, with episodes airing on CBS for the first time. This was part of the network’s goal to fill airtime amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

When Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 airs on November 10, the premiere episode will be shown immediately after on CBS.

