TikTok surgeon blasted for showing plastic surgery she would give to Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer

Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

A plastic surgery nurse practitioner on TikTok has sparked backlash after showing plastic procedures she would give to Natalia Dyer from ‘Stranger Things.’

Miranda Wilson shared a video on the social media app, revealing the types of plastic surgery she would give the actress. The video, which has now been deleted, features a heavily photoshopped Natalia Dyer, as Wilson attempts to show her recommended cosmetic procedures.

In the video, Wilson starts off by praising the actress: “Okay guys, let’s talk about Natalia Dyer from ‘Stranger Things‘. First of all, she killed it in ‘Stranger Things’.

She continued: “So if I were Natalia’s injector, this is what I would do.” Wilson then went on to list cosmetic procedures she recommends for the actress, such as chin filler, lip filler, brow lift, and botox.

“We’d start by treating those masseters to help slim the face… Next, I would actually add a bit of chin filler just to help fill out her chin” she suggested. “I would add just a little bit to the lips and then we’d get in there and do a little bit of botox. I’d give her a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes.”

Once she finished listing the procedures, Wilson unveiled a final altered photo of Dyer, showing the shocking result of her beauty tips. ‘Stranger Things’ fans were not happy and claimed the fictitious procedure made Dyer look unnatural and nothing like herself.

Fans outraged over TikToker’s plastic surgery recommendations

Unsurprisingly, people slammed the plastic surgeon for her unwarranted beauty tips, that Dyer obviously doesn’t need.

A Twitter user recently shared a tweet of the deleted TikTok video. On the tweet, which received over 180,000 likes, they wrote “I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me I would get violent.”

Many others agreed, sharing their thoughts on the controversial video. One user tweeted “this is an unbelievably gross thing to do omg.” Another user replied to this tweet, writing “TikTok plastic surgeons are going to hell.”

Someone was shocked at the result, tweeting “omg I literally screamed at the reveal. horrifying. this woman must be trying to make everyone awful looking so she can be the hottest person on earth.”

Another user lauded the actress’s natural beauty, tweeting “she’s literally drop dead gorgeous [crying emoji] I hate these kinds of tik toks.”

Miranda Wilson deleted the video from TikTok, following the inevitable backlash. She has yet to respond to the backlash.