TechTikTok

ByteDance reportedly denies rumors they’ll sell TikTok without algorithm

Dylan Horetski
TikTok app logo on a phoneUnsplash: Solen Feyissa

ByteDance is reportedly looking into selling TikTok to a company outside of the tech industry, but they won’t be selling the algorithm with it.

On April 24, 2024, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that gives ByteDance nine months to either sell its shares of TikTok or face a ban in the United States.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew quickly responded, revealing that the company plans on fighting the decision in federal courts — making many of its users convinced that ByteDance has no plans to sell its shares of the platform.

According to The Information, however, internal sources say that ByteDance is exploring scenarios for selling off its majority stake in TikTok. The report claims that the company wants to sell to someone outside of the Tech industry — and that it doesn’t plan on selling its algorithm alongside the app.

The news quickly made its way around social media, with many sharing the same thought: TikTok isn’t the same without its current algorithm.

Just hours after the report, Reuters says that ByteDance debunked The Information’s report that they are exploring ways to sell the app.

The statement was reportedly made on the company’s Toutiao media platform.

To stay in the know regarding the current TikTok divest-or-ban bill, you can keep up with everything US Government vs TikTok here.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

