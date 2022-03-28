How old is Danielle Cohn? TikTok star’s real age sparks confusion among fans

TikTok star and influencer Danielle Cohn has amassed waves of fans since breaking out on Musical.ly, but confusion still surrounds Cohn as many fans are still unsure how old the starlet actually is.

Danielle Cohn got her big breakthrough TikTok predecessor Musical.ly, building up a legion of fans along the way. Expanding into YouTube content and the music industry, fans have followed Cohn’s journey over the years, which has taken a few wild turns.

Cohn’s age still remains a mystery to most fans, as the TikToker continues to keep it a secret.

Danielle Cohn’s real age remains unclear

Despite claims from Cohn herself that she is 16 years old, the influencer’s age has yet to be officially confirmed as her father clarified to fans she is far younger. In a bid to protect his daughter from potential harm on the internet, Cohn’s father Dustin Cohn attempted to “set the record straight” in a now-deleted Facebook post.

“For years I have done the diplomatic thing while dealing with my daughter being online in a way I didn’t approve of and trying to have it handled out of social media because I figured the system would work and keep my daughter safe.”

As fans became more interested in Danielle’s personal life, Dustin was concerned about people that may have an unsavory perspective on the TikToker: “I am finally saying something on social media because people need to be held accountable.”

Dustin’s concerns grew in intensity when Danielle dated fellow YouTuber Mikey Tua, when she was allegedly 13 years old, while Tua was 17 at the time. Tua spoke out about his relationship with Cohn on March 25, revealing how they first met and how “things are not always as they seem.”

Danielle herself is aware of the interest in her real age, having made YouTube content about it back in April 2021. However, despite multiple claims that Cohn is around 17/18 years of age, the TikToker has yet to officially confirm her true age.