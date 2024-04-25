EntertainmentTikTok

Venue closes before couple’s wedding but cashes their deposit anyway

Molly Byrne
wedding venue cancels weeks before ceremonyTikTok: katelynstalboerger

A woman was in tears as she described how her initial wedding venue closed its doors just weeks before her and her fiancé’s ceremony. 

Soon-to-be bride Kaitlyn Stalboerger was in tears during her now-viral TikTok video where she shared that her wedding venue closed down just two weeks before she and her fiancé were to marry.

Not only that, but the venue located in Isanti, Minnesota, cashed their deposit before sending them an email stating that “nobody is available to take calls or emails.”

The venue also detailed that they closed because they could no longer “maintain the business in the current economic environment,” saying that most importantly, the “increased cost” of maintenance forced them to shut their doors.

Kaitlyn, having called the venue despite them saying nobody would be around to answer, said she had nowhere for her and her fiancé to get married and that they were now out of money. So, she asked TikTok if they could come together to help her find a new venue.

Fortunately, Kaitlyn was able to update TikTok with positive news just days after her initial venue canceled and stole her and her fiancés money.

“We found our venue. We are so excited to move forward and plan our wedding day that’s coming up,” she said while also thanking everyone who supported her while she was under distress.

After Kaitlyn gave TikTok her positive news, many people commented by sharing their excitement. “And this is why we love TikTok!!” exclaimed one. “Praying it’s even better than you thought,” added another.

Though Kaitlyn and her fiancé may have lost out on their money, it’s evident that nothing can stop their love from its destiny.

Related Topics

Viral

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
what-is-gooning-definition-explained-viral
Entertainment
What does ‘gooner’ mean? Slang goes viral as confusion erupts online
Virginia Glaze
dollar tree
Food
Dollar General customers are grabbing huge bargains with 1 penny items
Lauren Lewis
dentist office next to tiktoker dani_bananni
Entertainment
Dental office worker warns against dangerous “veneer” trend
Liam Ho
couple finds manhole while renovating home
TikTok
Couple shocked after finding secret manhole 20ft under their jacuzzi
Molly Byrne

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.