YouTuber Connor Franta hits back at Daniel Preda after being called “most boring person”

Connor Franta has shocked fans as he decided to publically hit out at Daniel Preda who called him “the most boring person” in a recent video he filmed with ex-boyfriend Joey Graceffa.

On April 21, Joey Graceffa debuted his newest YouTube series “Spill or Spew” where he and a guest ask each other juicy questions and then they get to choose to either answer the question or eat something gross.

In the first video, he invited his ex-boyfriend Daniel Preda whom he dated for six years between 2014 and 2020, however, they still remain friends as Daniel has continued to appear in some of Joey’s videos.

One of the questions Daniel received was if he’d ever been jealous of someone while he was with Joey, to which Daniel replied that he’d been jealous of YouTuber Conner Franta. However, he continued to say that he soon got over this after realizing Connor was “the most boring person ever”.

Joey quickly jumped in and said “There’s no need to be mean to Mr Franta” to which Daniel replied: “I’m not mean, I’m just being honest… Anyway, nobody cares about him anymore.”

Connor stitched a TikTok clip of this moment and directed the video towards Daniel as he said: “And legend has it you are still jealous of me. Daniel, you have been subtweeting me, my name has been on your mouth and on your mind for years.

“You’re obsessed with me. I don’t know why, I don’t think about you, the internet doesn’t think about you. You are categorized as one thing: Joey Graceffa’s ex-boyfriend. Leave me alone.”

He ended his stitch by telling Daniel: “If my crime is being boring yours is being nothing.”

Joey Graceffa and Connor Franta were friends throughout Graceffa’s relationship with Preda, with the pair often making YouTube videos together.

Way back in 2015, when Graceffa and Preda had been together for roughly a year, the latter was forced to clarify that comments he made about someone with a “gorj” Instagram who was “a slice of stale white bread in person with no personality” were not about Franta, after the Franta’s fandom attacked him.

Connor’s response to the video has received over five million views and close to a million likes in just one day as viewers are shocked that he would hit out at Daniel like that, but they’re all for it.

One person wrote: “I can’t tell if this is real beef or just banter. But calling him nothing felt like fighting words LOL” while a second person said: “Oh… my god. 8 years solved in 15 seconds. didn’t think I’d see the day.”

Another commenter wrote: “Daniel WHO????” to which Connor replied: “Exactly.”

Daniel also dipped into the comments to further insult Connor in his original video, saying he was “never friendly or kind” to him in the ten years they’d known one another.

Daniel responded to Connor’s video with his own stitch, where he is seen laying in bed as he looks to the camera and says: “Oh… girl, you ate me up. I have to admit that, you ate me all the way up.”