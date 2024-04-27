How to get the AI Fallout filter on TikTok

An AI Fallout filter is going viral on TikTok. It shows you how you would look as a character from the popular post-apocalyptic video game Fallout. Here’s how to get it.

Since the release of Amazon’s Fallout TV series, which is based on the post-apocalyptic gaming franchise of the same name, TikTok users have been raving about a new AI Fallout filter.

The viral effect taps into the aesthetics of the popular role-playing video game series, transforming users into characters that could exist within the game’s rugged, dystopian universe.

It alters the appearance and incorporates thematic elements typical of the Fallout series, like weathered clothing and futuristic gadgets. The filter also adds text that says, “What my Fallout character looks like,” creating a cool before-and-after comparison.

How to try the Fallout filter on TikTok

To transform yourself into a character from the Fallout universe, you will first need to make sure you have the free CapCut app downloaded onto your device. Then, simply follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Tap the magnifying glass in the top right. Type ‘AI Fallout filter‘ in the search bar. Find a video that has used the viral filter. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads “CapCut – Try this template.” Press ‘Use template in CapCut.’ Select the photo you want to use, then tap ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

