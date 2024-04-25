Dollar General customers are grabbing huge bargains with 1 penny items

A Dollar General shopper shocked viewers after she managed to pick up a bunch of items at the store for only 1 penny each, and they’re not alone in doing it – here’s how it works.

In the video, TikToker @supersimplesaver took viewers on a trip with her to Dollar General. Amassing over 100,000 followers, her content is all dedicated to budgeting and couponing.

In a video that’s reached over 3 million views, she loaded up her cart with various miscellaneous items. These included seven bottles of Accent flavoring, 11 containers of dry spaghetti noodles, five boxes of Bumble Bee Buffalo Style Chicken Salad, three cans of Sweet Sue Chicken & Dumplings, 10 packets of Clover Valley Hot Chili Seasoning Mix, and two packets of candy.

She also picked up a coloring book, notebook, eight packs of crayons, and four 12 packs of 5-Hour Energy shots.

Even at Dollar General, viewers might expect the TikToker to leave with a substantial charge – but this wasn’t the case.

She finished the video by showing her bill, which proved every item rang up to just one penny.

Penny shopping has long been established at Dollar General. Known as the “Penny list,” items can be found by looking for a green dot under the price tag. If you’re uncertain whether or not an item will ring up as a penny, scanning it via the store’s app will show the correct price.

Other Dollar General shoppers are also managing to purchase multiple items for only one penny each, explaining in the comments: “This will only work at a self-checkout, my Dollar General’s self-checkout has been conveniently ‘broken’ for about a year.”

“Our stores don’t allow penny shopping. They won’t let us buy the items,” another said.

The markdown process typically occurs on a Tuesday, but you’ll have to be speedy. The discounted range relies on stock that’s supposed to be removed, so these deals are only available for a limited time before they’re out the door.

Grabbing such a bargain at Dollar Tree is becoming a rarer occurrence. Back in March, company CEO Rick Dreiling revealed that the popular store will experience higher costs.

“This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7,” Dreiling revealed.

“But even as our multi-price assortment expands over time, the vast majority of the items sold in Dollar Tree stores will remain at our entry-level fixed price point.”