NPC Miles Morales goes viral after rage clip while working at Dominos resurfaces

Josh Taylor
NPC Miles Morales.TikTok: leaks._.world

TikTok star NPC Miles Morales has gone viral again after a clip of him furiously smashing up pizza boxes over not receiving a tip while working as a Domino’s delivery driver in 2020 has resurfaced.

TikToker ‘Leaks World’ surged to popularity on the platform with the rise of the NPC trend, in which he has become widely known for imitating Marvel’s Miles Morales.

It has since been revealed that before Malik Ambersley became a major hit on TikTok, he previously worked as a Domino’s delivery driver in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A resurfaced clip from 2020 has gone viral, which shows him being outraged after not having received a tip from a customer while on shift.

“I’m out there in the rain and no tip! No tip!” Ambersley shouted, before striking a large pile of pizza boxes next to him.

In an interview with a local news station at the time, the Miles Morales immitator stated that “there was nobody in the store” at the time and that he was not fired by Dominos as a result.

“During the pandemic, things like tips and stuff like that are important for me to feed my family and myself and try to keep a roof over my head,” Ambersley added.

Leaks World has garnered over 800 thousand followers on TikTok and regularly receives thousands of viewers whenever he goes live to imitate the Spiderman character. Even though he no longer relies on tips while working as a delivery driver, he still relies on the money received from gifts sent on TikTok live.

The resurfaced clip comes just over a week after the NPC Miles Morales broke character and raged at his viewers during a TikTok stream for them not liking or sending gifts. A few days prior, he even stopped to shout at an NPC catgirl he was with while live for being too “loud” and “annoying.”

Even though both these instances happened in April, the NPC TikToker has broken character many times, whether it be to chase down a stranger who was rude to him or confrontations with security guards for filming on private property.

