Dental office worker warns against dangerous “veneer” trend

A TikTok from a dental office worker has gone viral after they warned users against the trend of becoming a “veneer technician”, claiming that it was both “illegal” and “dangerous”.

The TikTok of a dental office worker has gone viral for warning users of the app against those claiming to be “veneer technicians”. The video has amassed over 6.3 million views and garnered over 523,000 likes on the social media platform already.

Dani (dani_bananni) begins by replying to another video, in which another user claimed they were able to make $5,000 a day by being a Veneer Tech. They immediately respond to the user by stating that this practice is “100% illegal” and that we “need to talk about it before you fall victim”.

Dani explained that the only people who are allowed to perform this sort of procedure are licensed medical professionals, who require at least eight years of medical school beforehand. “There is not a single person other than a doctor of dentistry who can perform veneers legally,” she continued onwards.

The user explained that unlike fingernails or an eyebrow that grows back, filing down a tooth incorrectly can cause damage to your nerves and the tooth itself.

“These are your teeth, and you can expose nerves and other things when you’re filing incorrectly,” the TikToker stressed.

Dani begged people not to fall for this trap, as it’s “100% illegal and so dangerous for your natural teeth”. While acknowledging that dental care is expensive, she mentions that users should try Crest White Strips or go to your dentist and get custom bleaching trays or Invisalign.

Users in the comment came out in droves to support Dani, claiming that they need authorities to arrest people who are claiming to be “Veneer Technicians”