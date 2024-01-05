Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

If you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to enjoy Ichiban and friends’ next adventure in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, here is everything you need to know about the PC requirements.

While the Like A Dragon (or Yakuza) franchise had historically started as a PlayStation-only franchise, SEGA has recently made efforts to port over a majority of the series since 2018 with Yakuza 0.

And later this month, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be dropping the next entry, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, on PC at the same time as consoles. And with the game also launching on last-gen systems Xbox One and PS4, the PC requirements are looking promising. How does your system hold up?

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth minimum system PC specs

The minimum system requirements for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth are fairly low, according to the game’s Steam store page. If you have a PC that was made in the last decade, you should be able to run this on minimum settings with a framerate of 30fps resolution of 1080p.

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 82 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 FPS w/ Balanced FSR 1.0, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth recommended system PC specs

While a little beefier than the minimum requirements, playing Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the recommended settings will be possible with any PC that is around 5-6 years old. These settings are targeting a framerate of 60fps with a resolution of 1080p and higher.

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700, 8 GB or Intel Arc A750, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 82 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS w/o FSR, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

And that’s all we can tell you about the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Be sure to also check out our other PC specs articles below.

