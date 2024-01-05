Naraka: Bladepoint system requirements – Minimum & recommended PC specs

Wondering what Naraka: Bladepoint system requirements you need to meet to run the game smoothly? Well, our handy guide has you covered.

Naraka: Bladepoint is one the most unique free to play battle royale titles, in that it focuses on melee combat that is more akin to fighting games. The arena brawler features plenty of colorful characters to choose from, with all of them having unique abilities and playstyles.

Due to the quickfire nature of fights and the game’s parry system, you’ll need to ensure you’re running Naraka: Bladepoint at 60 FPS. After all, losing a duel thanks to sluggish PC performance can prove incredibly frustrating, especially when it costs you the game.

Fortunately, our Narka: Bladepoint P minimum and recommended PC requirements will help you see what PC specs you need to run the BR title.

Naraka: Bladepoint minimum requirements

24 Entertainment Naraka: Bladepoint features some rather intense brawls.

To ensure that you can run Naraka: Bladepoint on PC smoothly, here’s a complete list of the minimum spec requirements you need to meet:

OS : Windows 7 64-bit or newer

Windows 7 64-bit or newer Processor: Intel i5 4th generation or AMD FX 6300 or equivalent

Intel i5 4th generation or AMD FX 6300 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750TI or equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750TI or equivalent DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 35 GB available space

The developers recommend players install Naraka: Bladepoint on an SSD to esnure you have a smoother experience and enjoy faster loading.

Naraka: Bladepoint recommended requirements

In order to minimize any performance-based problems in Naraka: Bladepoint, players should use the recommended system requirements below:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 7th generation or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6G or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

It’s important to note, that all the above system requirements are needed to have the best gameplay experience possible. While you can attempt to play the game on older hardware, you may encounter significant frame drops.

If you have a high-end PC, then you’ll be able to easily max Narka: Bladepoints visuals and play on the best settings possible. Of course, lowering things like shadows and playing on lower settings can help with visibility, so be sure to play around with the in-game settings.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Naraka: Bladepoint system requirements.