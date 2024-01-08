LG reveals transparent OLED TV that turns invisible when turned off

Ahead of CES, LG has showcased the LG Signature OLED T, a 77-inch transparent TV with wireless audio and video.

In a build-up to this year’s CES, LG has already announced several fancy products. These include a quirky-styled portable projector, a see-through smart speaker, and a bunch of TVs.

Even though the CES has yet to start in full swing, the South Korean tech giant has showcased a futuristic transparent OLED TV that can literally vanish into thin air at the click of a button.

Dubbed LG Signature OLED T, it is the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV and draws inspiration from LG’s rollable TV that was announced a couple of years back.

This see-through TV is a 77-inch Signature OLED TV that uses LG’s wireless video and audio transmission tech to ensure that you enjoy a clutter-free viewing experience. To ensure its transparency doesn’t become a pain while watching your favorite movies, the TV has a retractable contrast screen that can be rolled down when you’re not watching it.

This means that whenever you’re not watching the TV, it doesn’t sit like an eyesore in your living room. Its transparency helps the TV to blend seamlessly with the surroundings. Thanks to this feature, you are not forced to stick the TV on the wall; instead, it can be placed almost anywhere in the room.

To fully utilize the TV’s potential, LG has added an “Always-On” display mode that converts the TV into transparent digital art. Thanks to the transparent display, the content will appear as if it’s floating in thin air in the middle of the room.

Power, price, and an invisibility cloak

LG

LG’s new Alpha 11 AI processor is powering the TV, which, the company says, is at least four times faster and more powerful than its predecessor. This translates into way better graphics performance and faster processing speeds.

Further, the TV uses LG’s Zero connect box, which transmits audio and video to the TV without any wires dangling around.

LG has yet to reveal the price of the Signature OLED T, and since it’s a highly high-tech piece of art, it is not expected to be cheap anyway.

