Using GeForce Now on Steam Deck just got a lot easier thanks to new update

Nvidia has released a brand new beta installation method, making it easier than ever to stream GeForce Now games on Steam Deck.

There are heaps of Steam Deck-compatible games available on Valve’s handheld. But, if you want to expand your game library further, you can set up the Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, and Nvidia GeForce Now on your Steam Deck.

In particular, GeForce Now can give you access to a new range of games, including Fortnite, as well as opening up the possibility to stream titles at extremely high fidelity over the cloud using an RTX 4080-equipped gaming PC at up to 4K resolutions, at a fluid 120FPS, so long as you have enough bandwidth and a membership.

But, the only downside to this is the convoluted setup process to get it running on Valve’s portable powerhouse. However, thanks to a brand new update from Nvidia, streaming GeForce Now games on Steam Deck just got a lot easier.

“We’re making it even easier to stream GeForce NOW across devices, with a new beta installation method for GeForce NOW on the Steam Deck”, Nvidia shared in a press release.

The new beta installation method can be downloaded straight from the Nvidia website. Thanks to this update, you no longer have to deal with the hassle of setting up GeForce Now and Google Chrome and adding the necessary text to the app’s launch options.

Instead, Nvidia’s new installation script will automatically install Chrome to your Steam Deck, including all the backend settings needed to get GeForce Now up and running.

Steam Deck users can also stream GeForce Now games straight from a web browser with the gamepad. This can especially come in handy if you’re struggling to free up space on your handheld. So long as you have a web browser installed, you can launch GeForce Now straight from the Nvidia website.

This new installation method can make playing GeForce Now games on Steam Deck a breeze. The GeForce Now library is expanding to include a slew of new offerings, including Little Kitty Big City, Honkai Star Rail, and more. Just remember that to get the most out of the service, you will need rapid Wi-Fi speeds, which may make the service more suited for Steam Deck OLED users, thanks to its enhanced Wi-Fi 6E capabilities.