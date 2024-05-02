Tech

Using GeForce Now on Steam Deck just got a lot easier thanks to new update

Rosalie Newcombe
The Nvidia GeForce Now logo on the screen of a Steam Deck.Nvidia

Nvidia has released a brand new beta installation method, making it easier than ever to stream GeForce Now games on Steam Deck.

There are heaps of Steam Deck-compatible games available on Valve’s handheld. But, if you want to expand your game library further, you can set up the Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, and Nvidia GeForce Now on your Steam Deck.

In particular, GeForce Now can give you access to a new range of games, including Fortnite, as well as opening up the possibility to stream titles at extremely high fidelity over the cloud using an RTX 4080-equipped gaming PC at up to 4K resolutions, at a fluid 120FPS, so long as you have enough bandwidth and a membership.

But, the only downside to this is the convoluted setup process to get it running on Valve’s portable powerhouse. However, thanks to a brand new update from Nvidia, streaming GeForce Now games on Steam Deck just got a lot easier.

“We’re making it even easier to stream GeForce NOW across devices, with a new beta installation method for GeForce NOW on the Steam Deck”, Nvidia shared in a press release.

The new beta installation method can be downloaded straight from the Nvidia website. Thanks to this update, you no longer have to deal with the hassle of setting up GeForce Now and Google Chrome and adding the necessary text to the app’s launch options.

Instead, Nvidia’s new installation script will automatically install Chrome to your Steam Deck, including all the backend settings needed to get GeForce Now up and running.

Steam Deck fancy imageDexerto

Steam Deck users can also stream GeForce Now games straight from a web browser with the gamepad. This can especially come in handy if you’re struggling to free up space on your handheld. So long as you have a web browser installed, you can launch GeForce Now straight from the Nvidia website.

This new installation method can make playing GeForce Now games on Steam Deck a breeze. The GeForce Now library is expanding to include a slew of new offerings, including Little Kitty Big City, Honkai Star Rail, and more. Just remember that to get the most out of the service, you will need rapid Wi-Fi speeds, which may make the service more suited for Steam Deck OLED users, thanks to its enhanced Wi-Fi 6E capabilities.

Related Topics

HandheldsNvidiaSteam Deck

About The Author

Rosalie Newcombe

Dexerto's Senior Tech Writer. Rosalie is an expert on all things handhelds, and has been picking them up since the original Game Boy, all the way up to the Steam Deck. Before working at Dexerto, they covered all things hardware for PCGamesN and Custom PC. Get in touch via email at rosalie.newcombe@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Image of Vault-Boy from the Fallout franchise, holding a Steam Deck.
Tech
Fallout dominates most-played Steam Deck games in April
Rosalie Newcombe
Product images of the ASL x Supermocat RTX 4060 limited edition GPU.
Tech
Nvidia RTX 4060 gets cat-themed makeover & it’s adorable
Rosalie Newcombe
Key art from Manor Lords, on the screen of a Steam Deck.
Tech
Does Manor Lords run on Steam Deck?
Rosalie Newcombe
A sscreenshot from Steam Deck Gaming's video on the Junk-Store plug-in, on the screen of a Steam deck with the Epic Games logo on top.
Tech
Playing Epic Games Store titles on Steam Deck just got way easier
Rosalie Newcombe
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech