Fallout dominates most-played Steam Deck games in April

Rosalie Newcombe
Image of Vault-Boy from the Fallout franchise, holding a Steam Deck. Bethesda Softworks

The top 20 Most Played Steam Deck games of April have been revealed, and the Fallout franchise has taken over.

It’s the start of a new month, which can only mean it’s time again to see what Steam Deck games everyone’s been busy playing. OnDeck, the official Steam Deck social media channel, has revealed the Top 20 Steam Deck games of April 2024, and the list has been taken over by one iconic franchise.

Four entries from the Fallout franchise, have blasted their way onto the Top 20 Steam Deck game list. Despite no new mainline game in the series since 2015, the Fallout franchise has seemingly enjoyed a Steam Deck-based resurgence following the release of the Fallout TV show adaption on Amazon Prime.

Its popularity peaked online, with one million users reportedly playing Fallout 76 in a single day, according to the official Fallout Twitter/X page. with a further five million enjoying their adventures across the wasteland from titles across the franchise.

New screenshot from the Fallout 4 update, on the screen of a Steam Deck.Bethesda/Valve

It should come as no surprise that Fallout’s return to popularity made its way on Steam Deck. Last month’s Top 20 Steam Deck games list revealed that Steam Deck owners had been exploring the wastelands in Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 76, and Fallout 3 – Game of the Year Edition. We’ve collated the full list below:

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Fallout 4
  3. Balatro
  4. Baldur’s Gate 3
  5. Helldivers 2
  6. Elden Ring
  7. Fallout: New Vegas
  8. Cyberpunk 2077
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Fallout 76
  11. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
  12. Monster Hunter: World
  13. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
  14. Slay the Spire
  15. Red Dead Redemption 2
  16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  17. Vampire Survivors
  18. Hades
  19. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  20. Fallout 3 – Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 4 didn’t manage to knock off Stardew Valley from its top spot, but an almost-decade-year-old game being the second-most-played Steam Deck game by hours played in April is still impressive.

The Fallout 4 next-gen update, caused a series of issues for Steam Deck owners, specifically those with a Steam Deck OLED. Including the disappearance of the Bethesda game launcher, which previously allowed players to change the in-game graphical settings, which could have prevented it from taking Stardew Valley’s crown.

Fallout 76 fans had a better time in April, as the online RPG had a free play week from April 11 to 18, for all players, including on Steam.

Fallout 4 has been a mainstay of the Top 20 Steam Deck games list before, even appearing in 18th place in March. However, it’s the representation of not just one, but four games in the Fallout series that makes this month’s list stand out.

