Sony PlayStation Q-Lite: Specs, performance & price speculation

Sony is reportedly working on their own brand-new handheld device, and we’ve gone into the weeds and done the research on the specifications, price, and potential release window for the unannounced handheld codenamed Q-Lite.

Q-Lite is currently the designated codename for a cloud-based handheld that Sony reportedly plans to release. It’ll be a companion to the PlayStation 5, and won’t be a dedicated handheld like the PSP or Vita. Theories currently swirling imply that it’s to support remote play and PlayStation Now’s subscription service.

Sony has long been out of the portable handheld game since the Vita was met with commercial failure, compared to the Nintendo 3DS. With the focus back on the home consoles and a small market for console PC ports to be played on the go via the Steam Deck or its competitors, the need for a Sony handheld has withered.

While nothing is confirmed – or even announced – we’ve sifted through the various sources to put together a good idea of what you should expect from Sony’s seemingly upcoming handheld device.

Sony PlayStation Q-Lite price speculation

Current reports state that the PlayStation Q-Lite could retail for around $200. This is sourced from Tom Henderson’s appearance on the Iron Lord podcast.

Looking at the competition, the Logitech G-Cloud is expensive, sitting at $349.99. For a handheld whose entire goal is to be a cloud-based device, with no hardware onboard to support it, we’d hope Sony looks at the Abxylute for inspiration.

Dexerto

Abxylute is currently retailing the console at $229 when it launches – it’s cheaper on Kickstarter – and we’d say the $200 mark would be the sweet spot for the Q-Lite. Any more expensive and you wind up with slight confusion about its capabilities.

Sony PlayStation Q-Lite release window speculation

The Sony PlayStation Q-Lite could be released as soon as November 2023, according to Henderson’s claims on the Iron Lord podcast.

The current idea is that Sony wants to launch this alongside the rumored PlayStation 5 Slim so that they have a healthy refresh of products before the inevitable launch of the PS5 Pro.

We’re personally expecting an announcement this Summer through Sony’s PlayStation State of Play.

Sony PlayStation Q-Lite specs predictions

It’s assumed that the Q-Lite will be more in line with lower-end cloud handhelds. We saw several release, like the Logitech G-Cloud and Abxylute’s Cloud Gaming Console . These devices come with ultra-low powered system-on-chips (SoC), which are meant to drive a video feed rather than any local games.

The only cloud console released so far with any capabilities for local gaming is the Razer Edge, which is an outlier in the group.

Processor

While we don’t expect Sony to skimp on costs, we’re expecting something closer in power levels to the Logitech G-Cloud, than the Razer Edge. Considering that the modest Abxylute is able to dish out 1080p, 60FPS over cloud gaming, it might not be a bad idea.

The Abxylute runs an MT8365 processor, which was released back in 2021. It can support DDR4 RAM, as well as eMMC storage. While we suspect the Q-Lite will have around 4GB of RAM, we do expect that Sony will attempt to one-up its Japanese competitor with stronger hardware.

In our testing of the Logitech and Abxylute devices, we found that their implementation of Android was the biggest criticism. When browsing Android on such low-end specs, it can sometimes begin to lag or stutter, however, all this is killed off as soon as you load into an application.

Logitech fitted its handheld with a Snapdragon 720G, which is technically superior to the Abxylute handheld but is still a few years old. However, at the end of the day, the SoC won’t matter all that much due to the intentions of the design of the device itself.

Screen

Recent reports from Insider Gaming have indicated that the Q-Lite will use an 8-inch LCD display. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a 16:9 display, as wider aspect ratios can scale poorly.

As long as the chip onboard can support a high-speed Wi-Fi connection – preferably Wi-Fi 6E – and bring in a high-quality image, it’ll have succeeded in doing its job.

Wi-Fi

We expect that the Sony Q-Lite will use Wi-Fi 6E in order to maintain the best wireless standard out right now. It makes no sense for Sony to not support the new standard, as lower-end Internet connections could make the experience of using the device pretty miserable.

However, with the PS5 supporting Wi-Fi 6 internally, we’d take a guess that Sony will be fitting the Q-Lite with the same technology.

Will the Q-Lite support other streaming services?

The Q-Lite won’t support other streaming services out of the box, according to Insider Gaming. We have yet to learn what operating system that Q-Lite will be supporting. Presumptions would lead us to believe it’s Android-based – Sony’s mobile and TV brands use it – but it could wind up using a fork of the PS5’s OS instead, or something entirely new.

The PS5 currently runs a heavily customized version of FreeBSD, a spin on the original Unix operating systems. According to some open-source crediting, it’s presently running FreeBSD 11. The PS3 and PS4 also ran it, bringing to prominence the XMB interface.

If Sony decides to load the Q-Lite up with a version of FreeBSD, it could slow down homebewers looking to crack it open for use with other platforms.

However, if there’s a web browser included with the Q-Lite, this could be an opportunity for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now to worm its way onto the system.

Will the Q-Lite be a Vita 2?

No, as far as we know the PlayStation Q-Lite will be a cloud handheld rather than a dedicated handheld like the Vita.