Meta Quest 3 headsets now used by Airline for VR in-flight entertainment

Meta has teamed up with airline Lufthansa to make the Quest the perfect in-flight entertainment device, as long as you splash for a business-class ticket.

Traveling by Air on long-haul flights can be mind-numbing, especially if the entertainment offered is presented on a tiny screen, which isn’t the most immersive thing on the planet. But, Airline Lufthansa aims to make this a thing of the past.

Meta has introduced a new Travel Mode for the Meta Quest 2 and 3 which hopes to make air travel less of a slog by providing a range of in-flight entertainment through the VR headset.

Meta has teamed up with Lufthansa to introduce a new ‘pilot program’ where business-class customers on certain selected flights will be able to access Quest 3 headsets during the flight. These complementary devices will be pre-loaded with a variety of custom content, all of which are designed to operate in Travel Mode. This content will include entertainment, travel, wellness, and games.

Though this will be the first time that an airline will offer access to the Quest 3 during a flight, this is not the first time that Lufthansa has been involved in VR technology.

Back in 2017, the airlines offered access to a Google Play app along with complementary Google Cardboard headsets to passengers. This app allowed passengers to use their mobile phones to virtually travel to locations such as Hong Kong or Miami Beach.

VR technology has improved significantly since the days of Google Cardboard, so those who engage in experimental mode and try out the new function might be able to look forward to better journeys.

Owners of the Meta Quest 2 and 3 will also be able to bring their headsets aboard flights and select Travel Mode. Once engaged, travelers can enjoy everything that VR has to offer, with business-class tickets not required, or restricted to any particular airline.