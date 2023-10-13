Diablo 4 officially verified for Steam Deck before hitting Valve’s Store

Diablo 4 is making its way over to another PC store in a huge move for Blizzard, and they have good news about the Steam Deck.

Action RPGs like Diablo and Path of Exile are perfect for the Steam Deck. The proper move to controllers for these types of games has been liberating and Blizzard knows this. We’ve spent more time with our hands clasped around a set of buttons, than a mouse for Diablo 4.

While we already knew the game ran just fine on the Steam Deck, Blizzard has confirmed that the game will be getting a coveted verified green tick. However, we suspect that comes with one huge caveat: you’ll need to default to the low-resolution textures.

During Diablo 4’s installation, it offers to install an optional 40GB texture pack. We highly recommend not installing this for the Steam Deck. Not only will it ensure the game runs smoothly – and it does – it means that you won’t be filling that microSD or SSD up with unnecessary data.

We highly recommend playing Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck, as even despite its always online nature, the Steam Deck’s sleep mode doesn’t disrupt the game aside from signing you out. It becomes an excellent pick-up-and-play title.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 isn’t the only game landing on Steam, as parent company Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will be making its debut on both Battle.net and Steam.

Activision began launching its major titles exclusively on Battle.net in 2017 but reversed the decision with Modern Warfare 2 last year.

Blizzard claims the move is for “breaking down” barriers between communities, as it began its new strategy with the launch of Overwatch 2. The game has been met with excessive negative criticism by the Steam community and it, along with Modern Warfare 2 currently holds an “overwhelmingly negative” review score.