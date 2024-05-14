Discord is allegedly assigning gender to users with machine learning AI

Discord is alleged to be using machine learning to predict the gender and age group of its users, according to technically savvy users.

X user @DiscordPreviews found hints of Discord using machine learning (ML), an application of AI, to assign gender and age groups to users. They dug out the information from Discord’s data packages, claiming the company has been doing so “since at least August 2022.”

“The data can be found in the ‘activity/analytics/events-[…].json’ file of some Discord data packages, though the exact requirements are unknown,” writes @DiscordPreviews. They also shared a screenshot of a JSON file that shows the age and gender assigned to an undefined user. The user in question is shown to be a male aged between 18 and 24.

Discord doesn’t require you to add your gender when signing up. You can add your pronouns, though that’s not compulsory either. Discord does ask for your date of birth while signing up for an account to ensure you can access only age-appropriate servers.

Why Discord would want to predict the gender of users is unclear. The Wall Street Journal reported in April that Discord wants to introduce in-app ads on the platform to help “support game developers.” Discord didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

How to find your Discord “predicted” gender

User @bignutty_ has posted a quick guide for everyone to check what gender they have been assigned on Discord. It requires downloading a data package, and Discord states it can take up to 30 days before you can download your data to verify what information Discord has assigned to you.

Follow these steps if you want to test for yourself:

Open the data package Zip file once you receive it.

Go to activity then analytics

Once you open the file, you’ll see “predicted gender” in the code.

Run FIND “predicted_gender” events-2024-00000-of-00001.json command if the file is too big to be opened within an editor.