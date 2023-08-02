Indie gem you must try dominates Steam Deck top games in July

A brand new game has taken the Steam Deck by storm, as Valve releases the top twenty games played last month on the handheld.

Valve has unveiled its top 20 games on Steam Deck for July, with a surprise entry making its way to the very top. The indie darling, Dave the Diver, has stormed its way to the top of not only Steam Deck players’ hearts but our own list of recommended games as well.

Dave the Diver sees Dave getting roped into braving the depths to catch fish for a fledgling sushi restaurant. The game eventually begins to combine restaurant management, a focus on besting the more menacing fish in the ocean, along with a cute story.

It’s yet another fascinating example of the unlikeliest heroes taking the lead, with the sushi-obsessed Dave even managing to keep Elden Ring from the coveted top spot.

Vampire Survivors finds stiff competition in Halls of Torment

Poncle

One of our other favorites, Vampire Survivors, has found new competition in the monthly lists. Lurking just behind it, a similar game, Halls of Torment, is gunning for its mostly concrete position.

If you’ve not played either, the games are very loosely based on the aesthetics and gameplay styles of classic games and turned into a bullet-hell, survival game.

Vampire Survivors pulls from Castlevania, with crosses, holy water, and whips, while Halls of Torment takes on Diablo 1’s grim dark nature and some light looting.

Vampires and demons bested by a potato

Halls of Torment is a fascinating take on the accidental genre Vampire Survivors created, but it seems fans are interested in another unique spin. Brotato is a Binding of Isaac aesthetically inspired game, with a focus on guns rather than the occult or monsters.

Brotato bested both titles, taking the fourth spot, compared to the seventh and eighth that Vampire Survivors and Halls of Torment took.

Street Fighter 6 drops way down the list of top-played Steam Deck games

Capcom

Last month’s golden child, Street Fighter 6, has dropped from its top spot to 19th on the list. While this is still a worthy position to be in, it does highlight the fighting game’s staying power with a casual audience.

As returning veterans and new up-and-comers take over the multiplayer space, and edge out casual fans from the enjoyment, it was only natural that the game would drop down a few spots.

Top Steam Deck games for July

DAVE THE DIVER

ELDEN RING

Stardew Valley

Brotato

Grand Theft Auto V

Red Dead Redemption 2

Vampire Survivors

Halls of Torment

Cyberpunk 2077

Hogwarts Legacy

Fallout 4

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Hades

Persona 5 Royal

Slay the Spire

NBA 2K23

Street Fighter 6

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

