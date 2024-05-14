Tech

YouTube rival Rumble sues “evil” Google for $1 billion in damages

Meera Jacka
Rumble logo and GoogleRumble / Unsplash: Alex Dudar

YouTube rival Rumble has filed a lawsuit against Google and its parent Alphabet, asking for $1 billion in damages from the “evil” company.

According to an exclusive report from Axios, the publicly traded and user-generated video platform Rumble has claimed that Google owes upwards of $1 billion in damages for lost ad revenue.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California and is the second time Rumble has sued Google, the first being in 2021 after the YouTube rival alleged “self-preferencing.”

This time around, Rumble is claiming Google prevented the video-sharing platform from succeeding as an ad tech competitor by “engaging in conduct unlawful under settled antitrust precedent”, resulting in billions of lost revenue. The complaint goes on to state Google “unlawfully forecloses competition.”

“Google exploits significant conflicts of interest that stem from its multiple roles in this electronically traded marketplace,” the complaint read.

“As a result, it is able to pocket a supra-competitive portion of every advertising dollar that passes through the Ad Tech markets it controls, ad revenue that rightly should have passed through to publishers like Rumble and its content creators.”

As of writing, Google has not provided any comment, though it has motioned to dismiss the case. A judge decided against the motion.

Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the company had “opened a second front” with Google.

“Against evil, we go on offense,” Pavlovski wrote. Other users offered their support for the platform’s lawsuit, with one writing, “Great to see companies boldly standing their ground against Google.”

“Yeah. Not once have I seen a Rumble video in Google search results,” a second person admitted, before requesting Pavlovski “make a functional search engine.”

Rumble’s yearly revenue was $81 million in 2023, of which the vast majority came from selling ads against user-generated content on its platform. The trial for Rumble’s lawsuit is scheduled for next April in Oakland, California.

Related Topics

Google

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

keep reading
Image showing Google Docs logo with ban logo on it against a purple background
Tech
Romance author gets locked out of Google Docs for “inappropriate” content
Anurag Singh
Google I/O 2024
Tech
Google I/O 2024: What to expect & how to watch it
Jitendra Soni
Siri on iPhone
Tech
iOS 18 could bring ChatGPT and Google Gemini to iPhones
Jitendra Soni
Google headquarters and a coffee being poured
TikTok
Former Google employee reveals impossible question they ask in all interviews
Maddy Kinkead

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.