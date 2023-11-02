Baldur’s Gate 3 gets big Steam Deck upgrade with FSR 2

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch includes an upgrade to FSR 2.2, which gives the Steam Deck and other handhelds a massive graphical upgrade.

Back when Baldur’s Gate 3 first launched, many began finding a way to run Larian’s latest game on the Steam Deck as a way to get away from the PC.

We tested it out, confirming that it will run at about 30-40 FPS thanks to FSR 1, but many were left wanting more.

In the Patch 4 release on November 2, 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 was updated to include FSR 2.2 which should mean major improvements for Steam Deck owners.

Baldur’s Gate 3 finally gets FSR 2.2

Just hours after Patch 4 was released, several Larian devs took to Twitter/X to share that they’ve added FSR 2.2 to the game.

Larian CEO and BG3 director Swen Vincke was one of the first to reveal it after PCGamer pointed out the FSR upgrade in an article.

“Classic Larian – you ask us for FSR 2.2 , we implement it and then we forget to tell you,” he said.

Another netizen, the Director of Publishing at Larian, also shared the news and quickly noted that users will see an upgrade in graphics while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck.

He said: “Patch 4 also includes FSR 2.2, which improves image quality on Steam Deck! Eager to try it myself.”

FSR 2.2 might not be a massive performance upgrade for the game, but it will give quite a bit of a graphical update to the popular RPG — which is definitely appreciated.

BG3 has maintained popularity since its full launch back in August 2023, prompting the devs to continue adding features to the game. Who knows, maybe we’ll see FSR 3 bring a massive performance boost to it sooner than later.

Like Nvidia’s DLSS 3, FSR 3 from AMD is set to bring frame generation to the company’s entire lineup of graphics cards like the one in the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally.

We’ll have to wait to see how the game evolves in the future, but for now, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.