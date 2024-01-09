Sony unveils Vision Pro-like mixed reality headset at CES 2024

Sony has teased a new spatial computing mixed-reality headset at the CES 2023. Instead of being a direct competitor to the Vision Pro, it’s intended for developers, rather than consumers.

Apart from driving an EV onto the stage using PS5’s DualSense remote controller like a Bond movie, Sony had a surprise up its sleeves. The Japanese tech behemoth has teased off a new spatial computing headset with dual 4K OLED displays.

While the upcoming MR headset is yet unnamed, it will feature a powerful Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor under the hood. Unlike the PS VR2, which works exclusively with the PS 5, this new mixed reality (MR) headset will be a standalone unit designed for developing spatial content.

The headset will be available later in 2024, and the company will reveal pricing closer to launch.

Sony’s CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said that this headset will offer a “crisp viewing experience” and “intuitive interaction for 3D design” and will allow users who work in “creation space by overlaying virtual objects into physical spaces.”

The headset will use video see-through functionality and has a set of six cameras and sensors. The powerful chipset at its core suggests that Sony’s new MR headset will not require a PC to work with, and users can enjoy a wire-free experience.

Unique controllers to play with

Sony

Sony also showed a pair of unique controllers. One of these controllers is a pointing device that can point at three-dimensional objects, while the other will allow users to interact with them.

Explaining the functionality of these controllers, the company says, “By holding the pointing controller in the dominant hand and attaching the ring controller to the fingers of the other hand, creators can model 3D objects using both controllers and a keyboard while wearing the head-mounted display.”

Sony collaborated with Siemens to make the NX CAD software compatible with the headset. The company is looking to work with other partners to make third-party apps to make this feature-rich and collaborative device for remote workers.

This appears to be a more business-driven headset than a consumer product, but, as always, things can change before launch.

