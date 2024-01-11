Walmart’s first CES appearance reveals AI coming to product search

Walmart’s first CES keynote has finally taken place, and the company has revealed how it’s integrating AI into its product search.

CES 2024 is winding down for the year, and there has been a massive focus on AI products throughout the event.

The Rabbit R1 is one of the most popular devices revealed to take advantage of the new tech, among many other things.

Walmart has joined CES 2024 with its first-ever keynote and revealed plans to integrate AI into its product search.

Walmart teams up with Microsoft for AI shopping plans

Both companies revealed the partnership during their keynote and summarized it in a blog post on the Microsoft website.

The partnership will see Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service and some of Walmart’s proprietary data and technology to power a personalized shopping experience for customers across the world.

Walmart’s new generative AI-powered search function across mobile and web will apparently understand the context of each query better. With that, they’ll be able to give better results.

The companies are also working together to make search more conversational. So, instead of having to think of several searches for an item you may need, one could simply ask Walmart to “help me plan a paw patrol-themed party for my six-year-old,” for example.

Neither side of the partnership gave a release date for the updated apps and web interface, so keep an eye out for them it add it sometime in the coming months.