Sennheiser reveals brand-new earbuds & headphones at CES 2024

Sennheiser introduced the updated Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, and Accentum Plus on the first day of CES 2024.

German audio brand Sennheiser has kicked off its CES campaign in style. The company has announced a trio of audio accessories, each catering to a different audience, and is priced accordingly.

These wearable audio products are designed to offer longer battery life, and the Momentum Sport also has tech built-in to monitor your physical activities.

That said, the flagship product, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds, only gets an iterative update and looks very similar to its predecessor. But the internals have been upgraded, claims the company. So, let’s look at Sennheier’s offerings at this year’s CES.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are the company’s most advanced TWS earbuds yet. The company says that compared to its predecessors, the Momentum 4 has many upgrades that make the earbuds the best in the class.

Among the key improvements include better battery life. According to Sennheiser, the Momentum 4 will last at least 7.5 hours longer, while adaptive ANC has also been improved. There’s also Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

Qualcomm’s S5 Gen 2 is powering these earbuds with Snapdragon Sound Tech, which offers aptX lossless sound quality and ensures ultra-low gaming latency.

The Momentum 4 comes in black copper, metallic silver, and graphite colors. It is priced at $300 and will be available to pre-order starting February 15.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport

As the name suggests, the Momentum Sport wireless earbuds are designed for people with active lifestyles. These earbuds come with a couple of sensors, including – a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor. These sensors will share vitals with various fitness-focused apps and services like Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton, and more to help you get deeper insights into your health.

The Momentum Sport earbuds come with a semi-open design for better environmental awareness. These earbuds also have an adjustable transparency mode, anti-wind mode, and adaptive noise cancellation mode to give you a higher control of the sounds you listen to.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport is rated IP55 for weather- and water resistance. Sennheiser says these earbuds feature “a shock-proof chassis and clog-resistant ear tips.”

The Momentum Sports earbuds offer six hours of battery life, while the charging case can offer three more charging cycles. The earbuds have been priced at $330 and will come in polar black, burned olive, and metallic graphite. The Momentum Sports earbuds will start retailing from April 9 onwards.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus

The Accentum Plus headphones boast a 50-hour battery life with Active noise cancellation. These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and can pair with multiple devices simultaneously.

According to the company, Accentum Plus supports all popular codecs, including aptX Adaptive, and has features that help improve your calling experience.

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus is priced at $230 and only comes in a black color option. These headphones will start retailing from February 20 onwards.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

