Looking for the best wired earbuds for gaming? We’ve got you covered with a list of some of the latest and greatest on offer right now.

In an age where wireless technology reigns supreme, you might wonder why anyone would opt for wired earbuds, especially for gaming. Surprisingly, many gamers, audiophiles, and tech enthusiasts stand by wired earbuds’ fidelity and reliability.

A good pair of wired earbuds for gaming can make a big difference. The wired earbuds ensure zero latency, no charging hassles, and offer superior audio quality.

This means you can hear footsteps, gunfire, and other critical audio cues more clearly, giving you a competitive edge.

In this guide, we’ll break down the top wired gaming earbuds available today so that you can find the right pick for your needs and budget. We’ll consider sound quality, comfort, build quality, and price to help you find the perfect pair for your needs.

1. Razer Moray

Razer

Key specs

Connectivity: 3.5mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 2kHz

Price: $129.99

In the box: Earbuds, detachable 3.5mm cable, spare ear tips

The Razer Moray is the company’s first attempt at creating high-end IEMs, or In-Ear Monitors. Given the company’s rich history of making gaming peripherals, it was surprising that it took this long.

These over-the-ear wired earbuds are well-built and offer high-fidelity sound output. The Razer Moray comes with a detachable wire, making them very easy to repair. All you need to do is to detach the faulty cable and replace it with a new one in case the cable goes kaput.

Our review found that these earbuds are not ideal for listening to music or watching movies due to their sound signature; they’re suitable for streamers and gamers alike.

The Razer Moray can connect with any device with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, including your handheld, laptops, gaming consoles, and phones. While gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 7 and RedMagic 8S Pro have a headphone jack, most modern phones require a connector.

2. SteelSeries Tusq

Steelseries

Key specs

Connectivity: 3.5mm

Frequency response: 20Hz -20 kHz

Price: $39.99

In the box: Earbuds, spare silicone ear tips, detachable boom mic, carry pouch

The SteelSeries Tusq is a pair of simple wired earphones with a detachable boom mic. Since the mic is close you your mouth, it helps improve your voice quality while streaming, recording, or even chatting with your friends while playing games.

The Tusq also has an inline microphone if you want to use the earphones primarily for listening to music or watching a movie online. The SteelSeries Tusq has a bass-heavy sound output to make the gameplay more immersive and add an extra thump on a battlefield.

Extra bass also helps you hear the tiniest of noises, like the footsteps of someone sneaking around, which can be critically important when playing an FPS game. The earphones, however, are not great at handling ambient noise but come at a very competitive price point.

3. 1More Triple Driver

1More

Key specs

Connectivity: 3.5mm

Frequency response: 20Hz -40 kHz

Price: $67.99

In the box: Earbuds, spare silicone ear tips

You may not have heard about 1More as a brand. However, it is an accessories maker started by some ex-employees of Smartphone maker Xiaomi. It’s known for its value-for-money audio accessories. The 1More Triple Driver earphones are no exception, and apart from being affordable, the 1More Triple Driver is known for its clear and high-quality audio output.

These earbuds are known for their excellent build and come with an in-ear design like most earbuds on this list. The triple drivers of these earbuds produce a well-balanced sound that makes them ideal for almost any use case, including listening to music, playing games, responding to calls, or watching your favorite web shows.

4. Logitech G333

Logitech

Key specs

Connectivity: 3.5mm

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Price: $49.99

In the box: Earbuds, spare ear tips, carry case, USB C adapter

The Logitech G333 is undoubtedly the best-wired earbuds for gaming. These earbuds are simple to operate, with three physical buttons, a jack to plug into the device, and a flat, tangle-free wire.

However, the lack of intelligent features or software to tweak the audio quality means you must plug these earphones, and you’re good to go.

In terms of audio quality, the Logitech G333 offers high-quality audio regardless of what you use them for, including gaming or listening to music. Priced at $49.99, the G333 is available for around $40 on Amazon, making them one of the cheapest gaming gear you can buy.

5. SoundMagic E11C

SoundMagic

Key specs

Connectivity: 3.5mm

Frequency response: 15Hz – 22kHz

Price: $45.99

In the box: Earbuds, spare silicone ear tips

If gaming is not the only use case that you’re looking at, then the SoundMagic E11C is the perfect all-rounder wired gaming earbuds for you.

The earbuds are made of aluminum and offer a premium feel over most plastic earbuds that look to cheap out of build quality. Besides the build, the SoundMagic E11C offers splendid noise isolation, excellent volume levels, and superior audio quality.

With the SoundMagic E11C, you get an inline remote control and a three-button remote control which works equally well on most smartphones.

Why choose wired earbuds for gaming?

It’s essential to understand the advantages of wired earbuds:

No Latency: A split-second can differentiate between victory and defeat. Wired earbuds deliver audio without lag, ensuring every gunshot, footstep, or dialogue perfectly syncs with the action.

A split-second can differentiate between victory and defeat. Wired earbuds deliver audio without lag, ensuring every gunshot, footstep, or dialogue perfectly syncs with the action. Superior sound quality : While Bluetooth earbuds have come a long way, wired earbuds can offer more detailed audio and richer bass without the need for compression.

: While Bluetooth earbuds have come a long way, wired earbuds can offer more detailed audio and richer bass without the need for compression. No battery worries : You won’t run out of power mid-game, which can be a concern with wireless options.

: You won’t run out of power mid-game, which can be a concern with wireless options. Cost-effective: Generally, you get better sound quality for your dollar with wired earbuds than their wireless counterparts.

What to look for in wired gaming earphones

When shopping for wired earbuds for gaming, there are a few key factors to consider:

Sound quality: Since you’ll use these earbuds for immersive gameplay, excellent sound quality is necessary. Look for earbuds with deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. Wired earbuds usually provide better sound than wireless options in a similar price range.

Since you’ll use these earbuds for immersive gameplay, excellent sound quality is necessary. Look for earbuds with deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. Wired earbuds usually provide better sound than wireless options in a similar price range. Comfort : You’ll likely wear these earbuds for extended gaming sessions, so comfort is crucial. Look for earbuds with an ergonomic design and silicone or foam ear tips that fit snugly without feeling too tight. Over-ear hooks can also enhance comfort and stability.

: You’ll likely wear these earbuds for extended gaming sessions, so comfort is crucial. Look for earbuds with an ergonomic design and silicone or foam ear tips that fit snugly without feeling too tight. Over-ear hooks can also enhance comfort and stability. Microphone : A high-quality boom microphone is essential for coordinating with teammates and chatting during multiplayer games. Look for earbuds with a mic that delivers straightforward voice pickup without background noise.

: A high-quality boom microphone is essential for coordinating with teammates and chatting during multiplayer games. Look for earbuds with a mic that delivers straightforward voice pickup without background noise. Compatibility : Make sure the earbuds you choose are compatible with your gaming platform(s), whether it’s PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Switch and smartphone. Some earbuds have platform-specific models.

: Make sure the earbuds you choose are compatible with your gaming platform(s), whether it’s PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Switch and smartphone. Some earbuds have platform-specific models. Affordability: You can find excellent wired gaming earbuds for under $100 in the right places. Set a budget and seek out quality audio and comfort without overspending.

