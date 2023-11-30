Sennheiser HD 600 headphones get price slashed after Black Friday

If you’re looking for a deal on great-sounding headphones, you can get the Sennheiser HD 600 is cheaper than ever before.

The iconic Sennheiser HD 600 headphones rarely see significant discounts. But for a limited time, Amazon has marked down these legendary dynamic hi-fi headphones to a substantial markdown from their usual retail price.

That shaves an extra 5% beyond their previous all-time-low Black Friday pricing, amounting to a massive $117 saving off the retail price. This new post-Cyber Monday deal also brings the cost of these headphones to its historical low.

Article continues after ad

Old school charm of classic audiophile headsets

The Sennheiser HD 600 headphones are revered among audiophiles for their outstanding sound reproduction. Engineered with precision and attention to detail, these headphones deliver a balanced, natural, and highly accurate audio experience.

Article continues after ad

The open-back design allows for a wide soundstage, where each instrument and vocal is rendered with stunning clarity and separation. Whether you listen to classical compositions, rock anthems, or intricate jazz arrangements, the Sennheiser HD 600 ensures an immersive and captivating audio journey.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The headphones’ ergonomic design ensures a secure and snug fit, even during long listening sessions, making them the perfect companion for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.

Article continues after ad

Their open ear cup design creates an impressively wide soundstage so instruments feel dispersed rather than jammed into your skull. This allows you to pinpoint individual musicians and adds realism to critical listening and mixing applications.

Article continues after ad

However, unlike most modern headphones rich in connectivity and features, they make it up with professional-grade audio output. However, we also have a separate guide for the best wireless headphones, in case you do not prefer bulky headsets.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.