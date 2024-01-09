Razer reveals haptic gaming chair cushion at CES 2024

Watch your back, Razer has announced a brand-new gaming cushion equipped with haptic feedback in a world-first.

All the biggest names in tech and hardware are releasing their latest innovations and gadgets in tech, now that CES 2024 is finally underway. The world’s biggest annual tech tradeshow is home to a myriad of announcements from all of your favorite brands, especially when it comes to gaming hardware.

Whether it’s the latest in graphics cards, gaming keyboards, and PC gaming handhelds, just about every big name in tech is there to show off their latest creations, and Razer is no different with the unveiling of Project Esther, the “world’s first” HD Haptic Gaming Cushion.

Abuzz with excitement

Razer

Similarly to Project Carol, Project Esther can be used in conjunction with your gaming chair, providing extra immersion while you play your favorite games. The haptics gaming cushion provides “complex and realistic” tactile sensations, through its 16 haptic actuators, to make it feel like you’re directly in on the action.

The upcoming gaming cushion comes with adjustable straps, so while it may look the part on a Razer Iskur, or Razer Enki gaming chair, it’s compatible with “most gaming and office chairs” for a more personalized and tailored experience. It can also connect via a simple plug-in-play setup, making it a straightforward addition to your PC gaming setup.

The haptics gaming cushion utilizes the brand-new ‘Razer Sensa HD Haptics’ technology, developed by Razer after it acquired Interhaptics, the leading haptics development platform for game developers in 2022. According to Razer, this newly debuted technology gives developers “full control over the haptics, and allows for integration between different platforms and peripherals.”



While that likely means we could be seeing more versions of this haptic feedback in future Razer devices, the Project Esther Haptic Gaming Cushion is the first integration of this brand-new haptic technology.

More Razer at CES 2024

Project Esther isn’t the only new piece of tech Razer has been cooking up, as the gaming brand recently unveiled the latest displays for the Razer Blade 16 and 18 gaming laptops. The brand-new gaming monitors will be available to see, up close and personal, at CES 2024 over the next few days.

While most of us will have to tune in to the Razer press conference online on January 9, over at the event floor the Razer booth at Central Hall (booth #15054) will be showcasing the gaming laptop displays, alongside Project Esther, and all the other upcoming bits of tech the gaming brand has to offer.

If you’re lucky enough to be attending CES in person, you’ll have the opportunity to experience these new innovations firsthand. For the rest of us, we’ll have to wait to see if Razer announces release dates before we can get our hands (and backs) on Project Esther.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

