The best Amazon Prime Day headphone and earbud deals of 2022: Earbuds, Gaming & more

Sayem Ahmed . 38 minutes ago

Looking for Amazon Prime Day headphone and earbud deals? We’ve got your back. We’ve rounded up all of the best deals that we can muster up so you’re not left scratching your head.

Ever since Bluetooth and Wireless earbuds gained popularity, we’ve seen manufacturers scurry to make their own products, and now with the tech fully mature, you can now easily sift through which wireless headphones and earbuds are worth the price, and which ones you should avoid.

We’ve taken out all of the hard work so you can check out the latest and greatest Prime Day deals, which also include TVs and monitors if you’re so inclined.

The best Prime Day noise-cancelling headphone deals

It’s that time of year again, you’re about to go on holiday and get on that all-important flight when you spot a crying baby. You have 12 hours on a plane with a small human that doesn’t seem to want to sleep or be content. This is where noise-cancelling headphones come in. With advanced ANC technology, you’ll be able to block it all out.

These can get pretty pricey, so we’ve listed some of the best Prime Day deals that you’ll be able to grab ahead of the summer holiday season. The technology in these is getting extremely good, so definitely don’t miss these incredible offers.

The best Prime Day earbuds deals

Wireless earbuds are back in vogue, and with them, you’ll also be able to grab yourself all the benefits and quality of headphones, with the added benefit of being highly portable. This includes Apple’s various AirPods, which have proven to be extremely popular.

Just remember, earbuds are not all created equally, so we’ve rounded up the best of them right here so you’re not poring through Amazon. Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale, which means that if you have an Apple device, you will be able to get yourself a healthy discount on them ahead of their general sale.

The best Prime Day gaming headset deals

There are bound to be endless numbers of great gaming headsets on sale over Prime Day, ranging from budget to premium. You can see our list of the best gaming headsets here. But, if you are looking for a real edge in your game, you might need to get your hands on a quality headset to raise the stakes a little and save a chunk of cash in the process.

There are more than a few options out there, but as a general point of guidance, be sure to buy from known brands. Amazon has a lot of white-labeled products that really are not up to the task, even though the discount might look pretty good. But, if you wait a little longer, you might want to hang on for Sony’s INZONE line of products.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.