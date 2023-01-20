The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti might only be as powerful as an RTX 3070

There’s even more bad news for the RTX 4060 Ti, as leakers are suggesting that it will not be any more powerful than the RTX 3070 from several years ago.

The RTX 4060 Ti is getting some pretty interesting news, we’ve previously reported that the upcoming unannounced GPU had its power targets cut, and it will retail for around, or under $500. Now, leaker Kopite7Kimi has tweeted some brand-new performance expectations which have left us with our heads-scratching.

When asked about the performance data of the upcoming graphics card, the leaker responded that the GPU will be around equal to the performance of an RTX 3070.

Will it even be worth getting an RTX 4060 Ti?

If the performance expectations are true, you are most likely able to grab a used RTX 3070 on the secondary market for cheaper than what we currently expect the RTX 4060 Ti to launch at. The only things that the RTX 3070 will be missing would be slightly improved Ray Tracing cores and DLSS 3.

Really, this GPU is making us scratch our heads a little bit more than any of the others in the Lovelace stack. The RTX 4090 was fantastic, and the RTX 4080 was a little bit less interesting, while the RTX 4070 Ti came out at an MSRP that no manufacturer followed, essentially killing any value proposition it might have had.

For most people, grabbing an RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 will see you through most of your gaming needs for the next few years, so it almost makes the current crop of GPUs redundant, if you just want to play the latest games and don’t need to switch all the bells and whistles on. However, it still remains to be seen if the vanilla RTX 4070 manages to perform well at all.

In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes out for any more news regarding the latest and best GPUs out there. But, we’re not holding our breaths for any miracle announcements.