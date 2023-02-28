Nvidia GPUs get brand-new AI upscaling to make videos look even better in driver update

Nvidia is adding brand-new AI video upscaling features to RTX 30 and 40-series graphics cards thanks to the newest game-ready driver update.

AI has been the name of the tech industry for longer than you might think. Despite ChatGPT being all the rage, and Microsoft’s Bing AI rolling out to users, there’s a silent giant waiting in the wings to bring forth even more AI enhancement features to its Nvidia’s AI-processing leaps materialized in the form of DLSS, Nvidia Broadcast, and more. Now, Nvidia has released RTX Video Super Resolution in its latest driver update.

What is Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution

Nvidia RTX Super Resolution (RTX CST) is an AI image upscaler. “Super Resolution” denotes that the image is being rendered at a higher resolution than its original size. This is done via the use of the RTX 30 and 40-series GPU’s Tensor Cores. This allows low-resolution videos to look a little bit sharper, too, as the tool will also have AI-enhanced sharpness baked into the tool itself.

Article continues after ad

The tool will also go to some lengths to remove compression artifacts, in addition to intelligently enhancing features and edges, too.

What does Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution work on?

The tool can currently only be used on Chrome or Edge browsers, though we hope that more applications will use the tool in the future. This means that all types of content viewed from the respective browsers will be able to look much better than they usually would at their native resolution.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Again, we hope that this can be brought across to other media playback tools such as Plex, as it will make lower-resolution content shine. Hopefully, since it is now available, we will be able to see this tool rolled out across a number of applications not limited to internet browsers.

Article continues after ad

Nvidia

However, the update also includes a handful of new drivers for newly-released titles, such as DLSS 3 support for Atomic Heart, and game-ready drivers for the upcoming beta of The Finals.

The update will also bring GeForce experience one-click settings to the following titles: