Nvidia refreshes GPU lineup with RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super & 4080 Super

After months of rumors, Nvidia has finally officially unveiled the Super refresh of the GeForce RTX 40 series.

Leaks and rumors have been popping up over the past few months, generating a great deal of speculation and anticipation on what Nvidia will reveal at CES 2024. The wait is now over, as Nvidia has officially announced three cards that will form part of Nvidia’s product lineup, the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super.

Much of the information provided with the announcement lines up with data previously revealed in leaks from the likes of Moore’s Law Is Dead and Kopite7Kimi. Though initially it was believed that the RTX 4080 Super was due to be launched first, Nvidia says that in fact, the RTX 4070 Super will be first to come to store shelves.

Thanks to this announcement, specifications have been confirmed on the three cards being launched under the RTX 40 Super name. The specs include an ‘AI TOPS’ metric, which is a new metric that measures the capability to conduct calculations relating specifically to generative AI functions.

RTX 4080 Super specs

Nvidia boasts that the RTX 4080 Super graphics card will feature the ‘world’s fastest memory’. This GPU will only see a 1-5% performance boost compared to the standard RTX 4080, but Nvidia is focussing more on price, hoping to entice users still using RTX 20 or RTX 30 series cards to upgrade.

Cores: 52 Shader TFLOPS, 121 RT TFLOPS, 836 AI TOPS

Power requirements: TGP 320W

VRAM: 16GB G6X

Bandwidth: 736 GB/s

Price: $999

RTX 4070 Ti Super specs

Cores: 44 Shader TFLOPS, 102 RT TFLOPS, 706 AI TOPS

VRAM: 16Gb G6X memory

Power requirements: TGP 285W

Bandwidth: 672GB/s

Price: $799

RTX 4070 Super specs

Cores: 35.5 TFLOPS, 82 RT TFLOPS, 568 AI TOPS

VRAM: 12GB G6X

Power Requirements: TGP 220W

Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

Price: $599

Nvidia has also confirmed that the existing standard version of the GeForce RTX 4070 will get a price cut down to $549 and will remain in the product line-up, while the standard RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 will be discontinued.

