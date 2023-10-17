Nvidia GPUs get huge Stable Diffusion performance boost with new update

Nvidia’s latest graphics card update includes a massive boost in AI image generation performance in Stable Diffusion thanks to a new extension named TensorRT.

Nvidia’s latest GPU drivers have finally dropped, and with it comes all manner of new updates for games and tools alike. First up, Naraka Bladepoint is getting DLSS 3’s fabled frame-generation feature alongside Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

DLSS 3 adoption among developers is still relatively slow in comparison to DLSS 2 but launches like Alan Wake 2 and Lords of the Fallen should help Nvidia really bolster the numbers. Though, Lords of the Fallen’s PC port is not exactly stellar.

Nvidia has also added dozens of one-click optimal settings for games, including Counter-Strike 2, Forza Motorsport, and EA Sports FC 24. But, the bigger updates from Nvidia this time around are for tools, rather than games.

Stable Diffusion gets massive performance boost

Nvidia has showcased a new extension that massively improves the performance of Stable Diffusion on RTX-equipped GPUs. The new extension, named TensorRT, can be added to Stable Diffusion and offers a 2X boost in images per minute when compared to the traditional PyTorch xFormers image generation method.

This could make Nvidia GPUs the best graphics cards to use, especially if you plan on rendering lots of images using Stable Diffusion. It remains to be seen whether Adobe chooses to use CUDA/Tensor core rendering with its upcoming AI video tools and Firefly. But, if Stable Diffusion is anything to go by, it could be massive.

The installation process for the TensorRT extension is relatively complex. But, you are also able to create custom engines that offer you more parameters for your image generation that go beyond the traditional engine presets, to boot. It’s a nifty additional feature for regular Stable Diffusion users, which we suggest you don’t miss out on, especially if you have an RTX-equipped Nvidia graphics card.