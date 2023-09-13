Starfield on Nvidia GPUs gets performance boost thanks to update

Nvidia has released an OTA update that allows you to unlock a feature named Resizable BAR on its 30 or 40-series GPUs, allowing you to boost your performance in Starfield.

Nvidia has released an OTA driver update, where you can expect a slight performance boost in Starfield for RTX 30 or 40-series owners. The update adds a new Resizable BAR profile for Bethesda’s spacefaring epic, Starfield.

While users have previously been manually forcing Resizable BAR to work in Starfield, Nvidia has now added it to their internal whitelist. So, the feature will be automatically turned on after you install the update. But, to use it, you might have to fiddle around with your Motherboard’s BIOS settings to turn on the feature first.

Resizable BAR works by communicating with your GPU’s VRAM differently. Nvidia claims that enabling the feature could lead to a slight performance boost of up to 5%. However, some Reddit users have noted that it has improved their FPS by around 20%.

Sean Pelletier from Nvidia shared the news alongside the announcement of a driver update for Nvidia GPUs that adds official support for the upcoming games Lies of P and Mortal Kombat 1.

How to use ReBAR in Starfield for Nvidia GPUs

Bethesda

To use ReBAR in Starfield, you can force an OTA update for your RTX 30 or 40-series GPU by restarting your system. From there, you can then check if the update has installed the profile simply by heading over to the following folder:

“C:\ProgramData\NVIDIA Corporation\NvProfileUpdaterPlugin”

From here, you can check the log files to search for signs of an update. If you see them, as an image from Pelletier showcases.

Sean Pelletier

Once you have confirmed the update has been installed, you should notice a good performance uplift in Starfield.

Just remember, the feature is limited to usage for RTX 30 and 40-series owners only. If you have an older GPU, you can instead boost your performance by using FSR or modding in DLSS into Starfield.