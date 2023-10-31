Modern Warfare 3 Nvidia DLSS update almost doubles performance

Looking to boost your performance for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? Nvidia has released a new driver that can almost double your framerate.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner, with the game poised to go into Early Access on November 2, 2023. Ahead of this, Nvidia has begun rolling out its latest Game Ready Driver. This includes both DLSS 3 and Reflex, to boost framerates and reduce system latency.

DLSS improves MW3 performance by up to 1.8x

DLSS is short for Deep Learning Super Sampling, which is a type of video rendering technique that uses deep-learning AI to upscale individual frames. Games that have a lower framerate or higher resolution tend to particularly benefit from DLSS. This is commonly known as DLSS 2. But, DLSS 3 brings a new technique to the table: Frame generation.

Using the Modern Warfare 3 built-in benchmarking tool at 4K resolution, turning all settings to the maximum with DLSS 3 enabled sees framerates skyrocket by up to 1.8x increase on average, according to an Nvidia press release. This enables gameplay at over 100 FPS on max settings for users of the GeForce RTX 4070, and up to 200 FPS on the GeForce RTX 4090.

The increase in frames-per-second performance varies depending on resolution, as 1440p, using DLSS 3 boosts performance by roughly 1.6x, allowing for 100 FPS or higher on the entire range for GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. Users of the high-end GeForce RTX 4090 can enjoy up to 240 FPS at 1440p.



In competitive games such as Modern Warfare 3, system latency is critical, as a fast response time gives players the chance to make that crucial first shot. Nvidia Reflex is designed to improve system latency, thus reducing the time it takes for an action to occur in-game. This lets players have a quicker response time, allowing them to see their target faster.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is not the only game to see upgrades from the latest Nvidia driver, as nine games and apps will be DLSS enabled, including Desynced, RoboCop: Rogue City, The Talos Principle 2, Ghostrunner 2, and EA Sports WRC.

