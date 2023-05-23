LinusTechTips builds mind-blowing $100K PC for Karl Jacobs just to play Minecraft

LinusTechTips isn’t new to building ridiculous PCs and going all in on expensive projects, but the latest for Minecraft YouTuber Karl Jacobs is overkill.

Minecraft YouTube Karl Jacobs not only appears on the Mr Beast YouTube Channel, but he has one of his own, too. He and has enlisted the help of LinusTechTips to build his next gaming PC. Jacobs gave Linus and his team $100,000 to build a ridiculous PC, not something that his team is unfamiliar with.

Karl Jacobs runs a YouTube channel with around 4 million subscribers. On it, he plays Minecraft almost exclusively, with a variety of restrictions or tasks. Originally brought to prominence from collaborating with Mr. Beast, he eventually built his own audience using similar extravagant tactics as a lure to watch his videos.

Karl Jacobs’ $100k Minecraft machine

It’s a lavish PC, using a regular hallmark of LTT, the all-in-one desk PC. Everything for the PC is embedded right into the desk, from the cooling and graphics card to the ins and outs of the connections.

Linus and his team point out that it’s not easy building a gaming PC to the specification of $100K. After testing connected Quadro cards for gaming purposes in a previous video, they discovered that the gaming performance on these non-GeForce cards is exceptionally bad. Instead, the build seems to be just cramming in as much as many consumer parts as possible.

The core components only came to $5000, and the video elaborates on how they managed to rack up a fee that actually went over the pre-paid $100K from Jacobs.

This included machining a custom piece of metal for the chassis, as well as outfitting Jacobs with high-end production gear to ensure that his Minecraft experience was perfect in every capacity. The most surprising bit is that it’s powered by four power supplies, which Linus recommended Jacobs get two electrical circuits to prevent the risk of blowing a fuse.

Of course, there’s a lot of RGB and lots of LinusTechTip flourishes all over, we highly recommend watching the full video to see the lengths they went to.

Karl Jacobs $100K gaming PC specs

However, if you don’t have $100,000 and want to play on a system that’s similar to Karl Jacobs’ new PC, here are the specs and gear – as well as links for where to get them – that’s been embedded into his new system:

Hardware Where to buy Intel Core i9-1300KS CPU Buy ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC GPU Buy G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 2x32GB 6000MHz RAM Buy EVGA Z790 Dark K|NGP|n Motherboard Buy Genelec 8341A SAM Studio Monitor Buy Genelec 7360A Subwoofer Buy SeaSonic SPX-70 PSU Buy Samsung 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD w/ Heatsink Buy ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ 41.5″ Gaming Monitor Buy ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQR 32″ Gaming Monitor Buy RME Fireface UCX II 40-Channel USB Interface Buy Sennheiser HD 800 S Headphones Buy Electro-Voice RE20 Microphone Buy Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Camera Buy

