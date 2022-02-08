PewDiePie reveals how he lost LinusTechTips custom Minecraft PC

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed what happened to his Creeper Minecraft PC built by Linus Tech Tips. The Swede explained the tragic fate of the custom gift.

In April 2020, Linus Tech Tips celebrated PewDiePie’s wildly successful Minecraft series by building him a custom Creeper PC. The Technology YouTuber was devastated, however, when he learned that the gift was damaged during shipping.

In a February upload years later, Kjellberg revealed what happened to the computer after it was fixed. The star opened up about the sad reason why he no longer has possession of the item after it was sent to him a second time.

Advertisement

PewDiePie reveals what happened to his custom Minecraft PC

The 32-year-old gave an update on his custom Minecraft Creeper PC during his February 8 upload. In the video, he explained that Linus Tech Tips had actually fixed the damaged gift and sent it back to him.

Unfortunately, the tech YouTuber had sent it to Kjellberg’s house in Japan. And because the country’s borders have been closed due to world events, PewDiePie revealed that he was never able to get the Minecraft PC back.

“For the context of how long we’ve been waiting to go back to Japan…when Linus Tech Tips sent me the Creeper computer, he sent it to Japan first,” he said. “Yeah. And Japan actually sent it back because we weren’t there to take it. Isn’t that crazy? That’s how long it’s been.”

Advertisement

(Topic starts at 8:28)

PewDiePie originally announced that he and his wife Marzia would be moving to Japan back in 2019. Despite buying a house there in 2020, the star has been unable to move into his new place due to ongoing restrictions on immigration into the country.

He updated fans on why he had not moved yet in December 2021 and called it “frustrating”. It appears that his epic Minecraft PC gift from Linus Tech Tips was another casualty of the unfortunate situation.