Amazon offer serious discounts on LEGO Minecraft sets just in time for Xmas

Amazon are offering fantastic deals on LEGO Minecraft. You won’t need a pickaxe and crafting table for these ones, just the instruction booklet.

One would think LEGO, where you are inclined to follow instructions, and Minecraft, which offers complete creative freedom from the starting line, would be a strange combination.

The reality is far from strange, LEGO Minecraft sets prove to be a creative masterclass in creativity. From situations in the game itself to examples of ingenuity, you can pull off yourself with bricks as well as blocks.

LEGO Minecraft deals at Amazon

The cute sleeping fox is just a front for a hidden base in this LEGO Minecraft set, containing 193 pieces, two minifigures and a lot of critters. At $15.99, down from $19.99 that’s a 20% saving worth taking advantage of.

Bother that witch at your own risk in this LEGO Minecraft Pumpkin Farm set. 20% down from $39.99 to $31.99, containing 2 minifigures and 257 pieces, that’s a bewitching deal if you ask us.

The LEGO Minecraft The Abandoned Mine set isn’t as abandoned as we once thought! Containing 248 pieces, two minifigures, a spider, and marking down 20% from $19.99 to $15.99 is a deal worth spelunking after.

Easter is not far off, so be prepared with the LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch set. Reduced 20% from $34.99 to $27.99, with two minifigures, 340 pieces, and some adorable bunny rabbits. This is a deal that’ll leave you hopping with glee.

These LEGO Minecraft sets make the perfect gift for the mature LEGO connoisseur and Minecraft fans of all ages.

Defend your mushroom house from (checks notes) spider riding skeletons?! The LEGO Minecraft The Mushroom House set contains 272 pieces, three minifigures, including the mooshroom, and costs a low $19.99 (That’s a 20% saving from $24.99).

The LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon set will make you think twice before braving the dark depths in Minecraft. This set has 364 pieces, four minifigures, and with a reduction of 20% from $34.99 down to $27.99, this is a deal maybe worth fighting some skeletons over.

We’re going even deeper with the LEGO Minecraft The Deep Dark Battle set. Down 20% from $64.99 to $52.00. That’s a great deal for a set containing 584 pieces, three minifigures, including the infamous Warden guardian the underwater temple.

What’s deeper than the bottom of the ocean? The LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion set offers a disturbing answer, with 300 pieces, five minifigures a battling it out in a firey setting. This LEGO Minecraft set offers the best saving rate yet, with 26% off, down from $34.99 to $25.99

Those are the best deals we could find Amazon offering for LEGO Minecraft sets, and these sets will make the perfect gift for younger LEGO fans as we approach the holiday season.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.