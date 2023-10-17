xQc “hates” MrBeast’s $100 million house from viral YouTube video

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has criticized the over $100 million mansion used in MrBeast’s viral YouTube video, claiming that it needs to be “redone.”

Despite xQc being heavily criticized for using other people’s videos for react content recently, he’s spent numerous hours on stream doing just that ever since.

The Twitch and Kick streamer shared his opinions on various videos from fellow creators, trending TikToks, as well as Forsen’s broadcast of him trying to break his Minecraft Ender Dragon speedrun record.

He eventually began watching MrBeast’s YouTube video, where he showed his “hate” for the $100 million mansion asking for it to be “redone.”

xQc criticizes MrBeast’s $100 million mansion in YouTube video

During the video, xQc is seen reacting to the differing homes, such as the first one being a $1 wooden shed in the middle of the water.

MrBeast’s YouTube video titled “$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!”, has gained over 85 million views in just two days.

After reviewing some of the less expensive houses that ranged from $1 to $45 million, he was impressed with the value.

“They say it’s $15 mil, but if they sell it they’d probably get more than that,” xQc said about one house while going on to claim that the $30 million property was a “steal.”

However, when the video switched to the most expensive houses, the streamer soon expressed his disapproval.

While viewing the $69 million house, he stated: “Chat, this needs to be redone. Sorry, I said it,” he said, before adding: “Guys, I think this is kinda garbage though. You cannot escape the sun. Like, you cannot escape it at all.”

Finally, they stopped by the most expensive $100 million mansion. Although he appreciated some aspects of the house, such as the swimming pool and basketball court, ultimately he heavily criticized it.

“Guys, I’m such a hater. I hate this. Guys, it’s not homey, it’s not comfy. I look at this and I don’t wanna sleep there. I like things that are big and lower to the ground, more carpet,” xQc stated.

Aside from million-dollar mansions, MrBeast himself has been slammed by followers who have called his teaser for his upcoming 100-day challenge “awful”.