Influencer builds working PC inside car tire using insane $2,500 CPU

Tech TikToker Kayjayohpcs has built a working PC inside of a car tire, and he’s used an insane setup complete with a $2,500 AMD Threadripper CPU.

Although there is a plethora of different case designs, it’s common for PC builders to think about putting a computer in something unconventional.

That’s exactly what happened after Tech TikTokers Carterpcs and Kayjayohpcs agreed to do a “build off” type of series where each influencer chose what kind of PC the other had to create.

Carterpcs told Kayjayohpcs to build a computer inside of a car tire using a $2,500 AMD Threadripper and he’s now done just that.

TikToker builds insane pc inside of a car tire

On November 27, 2023, Kayjayohpcs revealed the final product in a clip that was uploaded on TikTok and YouTube.

It shows him getting the PC ready to sit inside of the tire’s rim, like slotting in the AMD Threadripper CPU into the absolutely massive motherboard. After putting it in place, Kayjay attached the power supply, AIO cooler, Ram, and the RTX 4070 before powering it up for the first time.

Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the absolutely insane PC build, including Carterpcs himself who said it looked “clean.”

“I’ll admit, this is pretty clean. But it’s got nothing on the Christmas pc,” he said.

Another commented: “I’d be worried of it shorting the mobo on the wheel.”

Despite Kayjayohpcs’ use of an absolutely wild CPU, fans seem to think that Carter’s Christmas-themed PC build wins the battle but we’ll have to wait to see what the official vote on Microcenter’s community page actually says.

In the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.